Watch Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game
How to watch Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves basketball game
Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Cleveland
Current Records: Minnesota 13-21; Cleveland 10-25
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers are getting right back to it as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.
The Cavaliers received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 121-106 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. PG Collin Sexton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 30 points in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Minnesota greeted the new year with a 99-84 win over the Golden State Warriors. PF Robert Covington and PG Shabazz Napier were among the main playmakers for Minnesota as the former dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten boards and the latter had 20 points and seven assists.
Cleveland is now 10-25 while Minnesota sits at 13-21. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cavaliers have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.40% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Timberwolves have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 43% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Timberwolves are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 216
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won six out of their last nine games against Minnesota.
- Dec 28, 2019 - Cleveland 94 vs. Minnesota 88
- Nov 26, 2018 - Minnesota 102 vs. Cleveland 95
- Oct 19, 2018 - Minnesota 131 vs. Cleveland 123
- Feb 07, 2018 - Cleveland 140 vs. Minnesota 138
- Jan 08, 2018 - Minnesota 127 vs. Cleveland 99
- Feb 14, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Feb 01, 2017 - Cleveland 125 vs. Minnesota 97
- Jan 25, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Minnesota 107
- Jan 08, 2016 - Cleveland 125 vs. Minnesota 99
