Watch Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Cleveland

Current Records: Minnesota 13-21; Cleveland 10-25

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers are getting right back to it as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

The Cavaliers received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 121-106 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. PG Collin Sexton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 30 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Minnesota greeted the new year with a 99-84 win over the Golden State Warriors. PF Robert Covington and PG Shabazz Napier were among the main playmakers for Minnesota as the former dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten boards and the latter had 20 points and seven assists.

Cleveland is now 10-25 while Minnesota sits at 13-21. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cavaliers have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.40% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Timberwolves have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 43% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - North

Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Cleveland have won six out of their last nine games against Minnesota.