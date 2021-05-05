Who's Playing

Portland @ Cleveland

Current Records: Portland 36-29; Cleveland 21-44

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers are getting right back to it as they host the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:30 p.m. ET May 5 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Cleveland fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 134-118. Despite the loss, the Cavaliers got a solid performance out of small forward Isaac Okoro, who had 32 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, Portland came up short against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, falling 123-114. Point guard Damian Lillard put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 33 points and eight assists.

Cleveland have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11 point spread they are up against. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past seven games.

The losses put Cleveland at 21-44 and Rip City at 36-29. Cleveland is 12-31 after losses this season, Rip City 16-12.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a big 11-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won six out of their last ten games against Cleveland.