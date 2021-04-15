Who's Playing

Golden State @ Cleveland

Current Records: Golden State 27-28; Cleveland 20-34

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 6-20 against the Golden State Warriors since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. They will face off at 8 p.m. ET April 15 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Cavaliers aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Cleveland's strategy against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. Cleveland strolled past Charlotte with points to spare, taking the contest 103-90. The top scorer for Cleveland was power forward Taurean Prince (25 points).

Meanwhile, Golden State entered their game on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were fully in charge, breezing past the Oklahoma City Thunder 147-109 on the road. With the Warriors ahead 75-54 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. Point guard Stephen Curry had a stellar game for Golden State as he shot 11-for-16 from downtown and finished with 42 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Chef Curry's night made it eight games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.

Their wins bumped the Cavaliers to 20-34 and Golden State to 27-28. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Warriors, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 20 out of their last 26 games against Cleveland.