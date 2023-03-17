Who's Playing
Washington @ Cleveland
Current Records: Washington 32-37; Cleveland 44-28
What to Know
The Washington Wizards have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Cleveland Cavaliers and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 30 of 2021. Washington will take on Cleveland at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after having had a few days off. The Wizards might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
Everything went Washington's way against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday as they made off with a 117-97 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Washington had established a 94-72 advantage. Shooting guard Bradley Beal continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 36 points and seven assists along with six boards.
Meanwhile, Cleveland came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, falling 118-109. Point guard Darius Garland wasn't much of a difference maker for the Cavaliers; Garland played for 36 minutes with and four turnovers.
Washington's victory lifted them to 32-37 while Cleveland's defeat dropped them down to 44-28. We'll see if the Wizards can repeat their recent success or if Cleveland bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.28
Odds
The Cavaliers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Cavaliers, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Cleveland have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Washington.
- Feb 06, 2023 - Cleveland 114 vs. Washington 91
- Oct 23, 2022 - Cleveland 117 vs. Washington 107
- Feb 26, 2022 - Cleveland 92 vs. Washington 86
- Dec 30, 2021 - Washington 110 vs. Cleveland 93
- Dec 03, 2021 - Cleveland 116 vs. Washington 101
- Nov 10, 2021 - Washington 97 vs. Cleveland 94
- May 14, 2021 - Washington 120 vs. Cleveland 105
- Apr 30, 2021 - Washington 122 vs. Cleveland 93
- Apr 25, 2021 - Washington 119 vs. Cleveland 110
- Feb 21, 2020 - Cleveland 113 vs. Washington 108
- Jan 23, 2020 - Washington 124 vs. Cleveland 112
- Nov 08, 2019 - Cleveland 113 vs. Washington 100
- Feb 08, 2019 - Washington 119 vs. Cleveland 106
- Jan 29, 2019 - Cleveland 116 vs. Washington 113
- Dec 08, 2018 - Cleveland 116 vs. Washington 101
- Nov 14, 2018 - Washington 119 vs. Cleveland 95
- Apr 05, 2018 - Cleveland 119 vs. Washington 115
- Feb 22, 2018 - Washington 110 vs. Cleveland 103
- Dec 17, 2017 - Cleveland 106 vs. Washington 99
- Nov 03, 2017 - Cleveland 130 vs. Washington 122
- Mar 25, 2017 - Washington 127 vs. Cleveland 115
- Feb 06, 2017 - Cleveland 140 vs. Washington 135
- Nov 11, 2016 - Cleveland 105 vs. Washington 94
- Mar 04, 2016 - Cleveland 108 vs. Washington 83
- Feb 28, 2016 - Washington 113 vs. Cleveland 99
- Jan 06, 2016 - Cleveland 121 vs. Washington 115
- Dec 01, 2015 - Washington 97 vs. Cleveland 85