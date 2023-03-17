Who's Playing

Washington @ Cleveland

Current Records: Washington 32-37; Cleveland 44-28

What to Know

The Washington Wizards have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Cleveland Cavaliers and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 30 of 2021. Washington will take on Cleveland at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after having had a few days off. The Wizards might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

Everything went Washington's way against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday as they made off with a 117-97 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Washington had established a 94-72 advantage. Shooting guard Bradley Beal continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 36 points and seven assists along with six boards.

Meanwhile, Cleveland came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, falling 118-109. Point guard Darius Garland wasn't much of a difference maker for the Cavaliers; Garland played for 36 minutes with and four turnovers.

Washington's victory lifted them to 32-37 while Cleveland's defeat dropped them down to 44-28. We'll see if the Wizards can repeat their recent success or if Cleveland bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Odds

The Cavaliers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cavaliers, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Cleveland have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Washington.