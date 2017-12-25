Watch Cavs vs. Warriors NBA Christmas Day online, live stream, TV channel, odds, tip time
Kevin Durant does battle with LeBron James as the Cavs and Warriors meet for the third straight year
How to watch Cavaliers vs. Warriors
- Date: Monday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Arena in Oakland, California
- TV: ABC
- Streaming: WatchESPN (requires subscriber login)
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: The NBA's Christmas Day main event lost a little bit of its luster when it was announced that neither Stephen Curry nor Isaiah Thomas will play due to injury, but even without them the game isn't lacking for star power. LeBron James and Kevin Durant are both playing arguably the best basketball of their incredible careers as the Warriors and Cavaliers prepare to meet for the third straight year on Christmas.
After starting the season 5-7, the Cavs won 19 of their next 21 games to re-assert themselves as a title contender. That's largely due to James, who's putting up career-high field goal and 3-point percentages while nearly averaging a triple-double. On the other side you have the Warriors, who have continued to win despite their star players missing a lot of time over the past month. Whether it's Quinn Cook, Jordan Bell or Kevon Looney filling in, Golden State just keeps producing win after win. Durant has picked up the scoring slack, averaging over 30 points per game since Curry injured his ankle in early December.
The Warriors and Cavs have split the last two Christmas Day meetings, with each team winning at home, so the Warriors will have the slight advantage in this one. Expect a big game from LeBron, but Kevin Love has struggled against Golden State in the Finals the last two years (he was injured in 2015). Without Thomas, the Cavs might not have enough firepower to keep up with the Warriors' relentless attack.
-
NBA Christmas Day best 4-team parlay
SportsLine's top NBA experts pick a four-team parlay that pays 10-to-1.
-
NBA DFS, Dec. 25: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
How to watch Lakers-Wolves on Christmas
The Lakers won't have Lonzo when they take on Jimmy Butler and the Wolves in the Christmas...
-
How to watch Wiz-Celtics on Christmas
The two Eastern Conference foes will renew their rivalry on Christmas Day
-
How to watch 76ers-Knicks on Christmas
Two of the NBA's 'unicorns', Kristaps Porzingis and Joel Embiid, will meet on Christmas Da...
-
How to watch Rockets-OKC on Christmas
The Rockets and Thunder should offer enough scoring to satisfy your Christmas Day appetite...
Add a Comment