WATCH: Celtics, Bucks trade crazy 3s in final seconds to send Game 1 to OT

What an end to regulation of Game 1

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks played an ugly Game 1, but the final minutes of regulation were thrilling -- specifically the final seconds. 

First, Malcom Brogdon drilled a 3-pointer with just over 10 seconds remaining to tie the game at 96-96. 

But Terry Rozier came down the other end of the floor, shook Eric Bledsoe, and hit a 3 of his own to put the Celtics up by three with just 0.5 seconds remaining. 

Everyone assumed it would be the first game-winner of the playoffs, but Khris Middleton had other ideas. 

BANG!

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES