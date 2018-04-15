WATCH: Celtics, Bucks trade crazy 3s in final seconds to send Game 1 to OT

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks played an ugly Game 1, but the final minutes of regulation were thrilling -- specifically the final seconds.

First, Malcom Brogdon drilled a 3-pointer with just over 10 seconds remaining to tie the game at 96-96.

BIG TIME SHOT! #FearTheDeer



Tie game at 96 with 10.3 to play pic.twitter.com/qfpgWo1rF0 — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2018

But Terry Rozier came down the other end of the floor, shook Eric Bledsoe, and hit a 3 of his own to put the Celtics up by three with just 0.5 seconds remaining.

Everyone assumed it would be the first game-winner of the playoffs, but Khris Middleton had other ideas.

ARE YOU KIDDING!?



Khris Middleton sends Game 1 in Boston to OT with the ridiculous buzzer beater! pic.twitter.com/XUfMBKipzL — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2018

BANG!