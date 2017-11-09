WATCH: Celtics legend Paul Pierce gets video tribute, standing ovation in return to Boston

Paul Pierce was back at TD Garden on Wednesday night, much to the delight of the Boston Celtics and their raucous crowd.

The Celtics legend now works for ESPN and was in the building as part of the TV broadcast of the classic rivalry matchup between the Lakers and Celtics. During a break early in the first quarter, both the team and the crowd showed their appreciation for The Truth.

To preview Pierce's coming jersey retirement, which is scheduled for Feb. 11 against the Cavs, the Celtics played a mini-tribute video for Pierce.

Tonight, with The Truth in the house, the Celtics reminded Boston that Paul Pierce's #34 will be retired on February 11th, the 22nd retired number in Celtics franchise history.



After it was over, the Garden crowd gave Pierce a standing ovation, which he loved -- even if he had to stop enjoying his popcorn for a minute.

TD Garden gave @paulpierce34 a shoutout during the commercial break in Boston. ☘️ pic.twitter.com/aF2qQZCcBb — ESPN (@espn) November 9, 2017

This is a pretty cool moment for Pierce, who noted on ESPN at halftime that Wednesday night's game was the first time he had ever been at TD Garden for a game as a fan. His return in February to have his jersey raised to the rafters, however, figures to be much cooler.