WATCH: Celtics legend Paul Pierce gets video tribute, standing ovation in return to Boston

The Celtics played a short video tribute previewing Pierce's jersey retirement

Paul Pierce was back at TD Garden on Wednesday night, much to the delight of the Boston Celtics and their raucous crowd. 

The Celtics legend now works for ESPN and was in the building as part of the TV broadcast of the classic rivalry matchup between the Lakers and Celtics. During a break early in the first quarter, both the team and the crowd showed their appreciation for The Truth.

To preview Pierce's coming jersey retirement, which is scheduled for Feb. 11 against the Cavs, the Celtics played a mini-tribute video for Pierce.

After it was over, the Garden crowd gave Pierce a standing ovation, which he loved -- even if he had to stop enjoying his popcorn for a minute. 

This is a pretty cool moment for Pierce, who noted on ESPN at halftime that Wednesday night's game was the first time he had ever been at TD Garden for a game as a fan. His return in February to have his jersey raised to the rafters, however, figures to be much cooler. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories