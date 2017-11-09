WATCH: Celtics legend Paul Pierce gets video tribute, standing ovation in return to Boston
The Celtics played a short video tribute previewing Pierce's jersey retirement
Paul Pierce was back at TD Garden on Wednesday night, much to the delight of the Boston Celtics and their raucous crowd.
The Celtics legend now works for ESPN and was in the building as part of the TV broadcast of the classic rivalry matchup between the Lakers and Celtics. During a break early in the first quarter, both the team and the crowd showed their appreciation for The Truth.
To preview Pierce's coming jersey retirement, which is scheduled for Feb. 11 against the Cavs, the Celtics played a mini-tribute video for Pierce.
After it was over, the Garden crowd gave Pierce a standing ovation, which he loved -- even if he had to stop enjoying his popcorn for a minute.
This is a pretty cool moment for Pierce, who noted on ESPN at halftime that Wednesday night's game was the first time he had ever been at TD Garden for a game as a fan. His return in February to have his jersey raised to the rafters, however, figures to be much cooler.
-
Report: Lakers could trade Randle
The forward is in his third season with the Lakers
-
Ref botches open tip-off with poor toss
Not the best way to start a game!
-
KP may need elbow procedure in offseason
Porzingis sat out Wednesday night's game against the Magic
-
OKC stars fined for criticizing refs
All three were fined for their comments after Sunday's loss to the Trail Blazers
-
Report: Knicks trying to deal Kuzminskas
Noah will return from his 20-game suspension, which he began serving last season, on Monda...
-
NBA Tuesday scores, updates, highlights
Check back throughout the night for all your Tuesday NBA scores, updates and highlights
Add a Comment