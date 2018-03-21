WATCH: Celtics shock Thunder on Marcus Morris' last-second 3-pointer

The Boston Celtics entered Tuesday night's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder extremely shorthanded. Between Gordon Hayward, Kyrie Irving and Jaylen Brown, they were missing three starters from opening night, and in Marcus Smart and Daniel Theis, they were missing their two most important reserves. But the Celtics did have Marcus Morris, and that turned out to be the difference.

Late in the fourth quarter, it seemed the Thunder had pulled away for good. After Russell Westbrook hit two free throws, they were up six with just over 24 seconds to play. Even when Jayson Tatum hit a bucket with 17.6 seconds left to cut the lead to four, it seemed the Thunder should hold on.

But then Westbrook missed one of his two free throws on the ensuing possession, and Terry Rozier came down and drilled a 3. Still, the Thunder had a two-point lead with 12.7 seconds left. All they had to do was hit two free throws, and it would pretty much be over. Except Carmelo Anthony bricked both of his freebies, and all of a sudden the Celtics had the ball and were down just two points.

Quickly, they got the ball to Tatum on the inbounds, and the rookie drove into the paint, where he was met by multiple defenders. Making the smart read, he kicked it out to Morris, who was quickly converged on by three Thunder players. Most people in TD Garden, as well as those watching on TV, were yelling for him to swing the ball to a wide open Al Horford at the top of the key. But Morris has never been much of a passer, and instead took one dribble, then cashed the game-winning 3-ball.

The screencap for the video above is pretty much the perfect encapsulation of the play, as Morris fired the shot despite the defenders closing in on him. But when a guy only has 61 assists on the season, perhaps it makes sense that he decided to shoot instead of pass. And with the result the shot got, who can complain?

After the game, Morris had pretty much the perfect reaction.

Marcus Morris on if he had any hesitation before taking winning 3: “Hesitation? I don’t even know how to spell that s***.” — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) March 21, 2018

The win was pretty much meaningless for the Celtics, who are all but locked into second place in the East. They're five games back of the Raptors, and 6 1/2 games up on the Cavaliers, who are in third. The loss was a big one for the Thunder, however, who are still battling for seeding in the West. They're still in fourth after the loss, but are only two games up on the eighth-place Timberwolves, and four games up on the ninth-place Nuggets.