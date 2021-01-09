Like a number of teams across the league, the Boston Celtics are currently dealing with some absences due to COVID-19. Robert Williams III tested positive earlier this week, and both Grant Williams and Tristan Thompson had to enter into a seven-day quarantine because of a close contact.

With three bigs sidelined, the Celtics will be extremely thin in the frontcourt for the next few games, and it immediately became an issue on Friday night when Daniel Theis picked up two quick fouls in the first quarter against the Washington Wizards. That meant some rare playing time for Tacko Fall, who is the only other active big man at the moment.

It didn't take long for Fall to make an impact, as he showed off his defensive capabilities with a huge block on Russell Westbrook. The All-Star guard took it strong to the rim and tried to go up with his left hand, but never even came close.

In the second quarter Fall was at it again, throwing down an alley-oop off the dish from Jaylen Brown, before sprinting the length of the court for a chasedown block on Robin Lopez.

There were no fans in the building for this game, but if there were you can bet the "TACK-O" chants would have been ringing around the Garden after those highlight reel efforts.