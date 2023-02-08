Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Boston
Current Records: Philadelphia 34-18; Boston 38-16
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Philadelphia now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The matchup between the 76ers and the New York Knicks on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with the Sixers falling 108-97 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Center Joel Embiid put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 31 points and 14 rebounds. That makes it six consecutive games in which Embiid has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics had enough points to win and then some against the Detroit Pistons on Monday, taking their game 111-99. Boston's power forward Jayson Tatum did his thing and dropped a double-double on 34 points and 11 boards in addition to six dimes.
Philadelphia is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic Jan. 30 easily too and instead slipped up with a 119-109. In other words, don't count Boston out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Celtics are a 4.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Boston have won 25 out of their last 37 games against Philadelphia.
