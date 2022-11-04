Who's Playing
Chicago @ Boston
Current Records: Chicago 5-4; Boston 4-3
What to Know
The Boston Celtics will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at home. Chicago will be strutting in after a victory while the Celtics will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Boston fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 114-113. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Boston had been the slight favorite coming in. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of power forward Jayson Tatum, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds in addition to six assists.
A well-balanced attack led Chicago over the Charlotte Hornets every single quarter on their way to victory on Wednesday. Chicago had enough points to win and then some against Charlotte, taking their matchup 106-88. The Bulls' power forward Javonte Green filled up the stat sheet, picking up 17 points along with eight boards. Green had some trouble finding his footing against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Green's points were the most he has had all year.
The Celtics ended up a good deal behind Chicago when they played in the teams' previous meeting last month, losing 120-102. Maybe Boston will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $90.00
Odds
The Celtics are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 18 out of their last 29 games against Chicago.
