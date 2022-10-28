Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Boston

Current Records: Cleveland 3-1; Boston 3-1

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at TD Garden after having had a few days off. Cleveland will be strutting in after a win while the Celtics will be stumbling in from a loss.

Boston received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 120-102 to the Chicago Bulls. Boston was down 100-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of small forward Jayson Tatum, who had 26 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Cleveland and the Orlando Magic on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Cleveland wrapped it up with a 103-92 victory at home. Center Jarrett Allen was the offensive standout of the game for the Cavaliers, dropping a double-double on 18 points and 16 boards.

The Celtics are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Boston against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Boston was able to grind out a solid victory over Cleveland when the two teams previously met in December of last year, winning 111-101. Will Boston repeat their success, or does Cleveland have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Odds

The Celtics are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Boston and Cleveland both have 18 wins in their last 36 games.