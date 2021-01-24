Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Boston
Current Records: Cleveland 8-7; Boston 8-6
What to Know
After a five-game homestand, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be on the road. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at TD Garden. Cleveland has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Boston and is hoping to record their first victory since May 27 of 2018.
The Cavaliers had enough points to win and then some against the Brooklyn Nets this past Friday, taking their matchup 125-113. Center Andre Drummond and point guard Collin Sexton were among the main playmakers for Cleveland as the former posted a double-double on 19 points and 16 boards and the latter had 25 points and nine assists.
Meanwhile, Boston ended up a good deal behind the Philadelphia 76ers when they played this past Friday, losing 122-110. A silver lining for Boston was the play of shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 42 points and nine rebounds.
Cleveland isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 7, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Cleveland's win lifted them to 8-7 while Boston's defeat dropped them down to 8-6. We'll see if the Cavaliers can repeat their recent success or if the Celtics bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Celtics are a solid 7-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston and Cleveland both have 15 wins in their last 30 games.
- Mar 04, 2020 - Boston 112 vs. Cleveland 106
- Dec 27, 2019 - Boston 129 vs. Cleveland 117
- Dec 09, 2019 - Boston 110 vs. Cleveland 88
- Nov 05, 2019 - Boston 119 vs. Cleveland 113
- Mar 26, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Cleveland 106
- Feb 05, 2019 - Boston 103 vs. Cleveland 96
- Jan 23, 2019 - Boston 123 vs. Cleveland 103
- Nov 30, 2018 - Boston 128 vs. Cleveland 95
- May 27, 2018 - Cleveland 87 vs. Boston 79
- May 25, 2018 - Cleveland 109 vs. Boston 99
- May 23, 2018 - Boston 96 vs. Cleveland 83
- May 21, 2018 - Cleveland 111 vs. Boston 102
- May 19, 2018 - Cleveland 116 vs. Boston 86
- May 15, 2018 - Boston 107 vs. Cleveland 94
- May 13, 2018 - Boston 108 vs. Cleveland 83
- Feb 11, 2018 - Cleveland 121 vs. Boston 99
- Jan 03, 2018 - Boston 102 vs. Cleveland 88
- Oct 17, 2017 - Cleveland 102 vs. Boston 99
- May 25, 2017 - Cleveland 135 vs. Boston 102
- May 23, 2017 - Cleveland 112 vs. Boston 99
- May 21, 2017 - Boston 111 vs. Cleveland 108
- May 19, 2017 - Cleveland 130 vs. Boston 86
- May 17, 2017 - Cleveland 117 vs. Boston 104
- Apr 05, 2017 - Cleveland 114 vs. Boston 91
- Mar 01, 2017 - Boston 103 vs. Cleveland 99
- Dec 29, 2016 - Cleveland 124 vs. Boston 118
- Nov 03, 2016 - Cleveland 128 vs. Boston 122
- Mar 05, 2016 - Cleveland 120 vs. Boston 103
- Feb 05, 2016 - Boston 104 vs. Cleveland 103
- Dec 15, 2015 - Cleveland 89 vs. Boston 77