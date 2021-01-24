Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Boston

Current Records: Cleveland 8-7; Boston 8-6

What to Know

After a five-game homestand, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be on the road. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at TD Garden. Cleveland has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Boston and is hoping to record their first victory since May 27 of 2018.

The Cavaliers had enough points to win and then some against the Brooklyn Nets this past Friday, taking their matchup 125-113. Center Andre Drummond and point guard Collin Sexton were among the main playmakers for Cleveland as the former posted a double-double on 19 points and 16 boards and the latter had 25 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Boston ended up a good deal behind the Philadelphia 76ers when they played this past Friday, losing 122-110. A silver lining for Boston was the play of shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 42 points and nine rebounds.

Cleveland isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 7, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Cleveland's win lifted them to 8-7 while Boston's defeat dropped them down to 8-6. We'll see if the Cavaliers can repeat their recent success or if the Celtics bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a solid 7-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston and Cleveland both have 15 wins in their last 30 games.