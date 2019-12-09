Watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers basketball game
Who's Playing
Boston (home) vs. Cleveland (away)
Current Records: Boston 16-5; Cleveland 5-17
What to Know
The Boston Celtics will be playing 48 minutes on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Celtics are cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Cleveland is stumbling in off of six consecutive losses.
The Celtics had enough points to win and then some against the Denver Nuggets last Friday, taking their contest 108-95. No one put up better numbers for Boston than PF Jayson Tatum, who really brought his A game. He had 26 points and five assists in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Cleveland on Saturday, and it ended that way, too. They took a serious blow against the Philadelphia 76ers, falling 141-94. Cleveland was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 77-36.
Boston's victory lifted them to 16-5 while Cleveland's defeat dropped them down to 5-17. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Boston comes into the game boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in the league at 103.5. Less enviably, the Cavaliers are second worst in the league in points per game, with only 102.9 on average. They might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Celtics are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 216
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Boston.
- Nov 05, 2019 - Boston 119 vs. Cleveland 113
- Mar 26, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Cleveland 106
- Feb 05, 2019 - Boston 103 vs. Cleveland 96
- Jan 23, 2019 - Boston 123 vs. Cleveland 103
- Nov 30, 2018 - Boston 128 vs. Cleveland 95
- May 27, 2018 - Cleveland 87 vs. Boston 79
- May 25, 2018 - Cleveland 109 vs. Boston 99
- May 23, 2018 - Boston 96 vs. Cleveland 83
- May 21, 2018 - Cleveland 111 vs. Boston 102
- May 19, 2018 - Cleveland 116 vs. Boston 86
- May 15, 2018 - Boston 107 vs. Cleveland 94
- May 13, 2018 - Boston 108 vs. Cleveland 83
- Feb 11, 2018 - Cleveland 121 vs. Boston 99
- Jan 03, 2018 - Boston 102 vs. Cleveland 88
- Oct 17, 2017 - Cleveland 102 vs. Boston 99
- May 25, 2017 - Cleveland 135 vs. Boston 102
- May 23, 2017 - Cleveland 112 vs. Boston 99
- May 21, 2017 - Boston 111 vs. Cleveland 108
- May 19, 2017 - Cleveland 130 vs. Boston 86
- May 17, 2017 - Cleveland 117 vs. Boston 104
- Apr 05, 2017 - Cleveland 114 vs. Boston 91
- Mar 01, 2017 - Boston 103 vs. Cleveland 99
- Dec 29, 2016 - Cleveland 124 vs. Boston 118
- Nov 03, 2016 - Cleveland 128 vs. Boston 122
- Mar 05, 2016 - Cleveland 120 vs. Boston 103
- Feb 05, 2016 - Boston 104 vs. Cleveland 103
- Dec 15, 2015 - Cleveland 89 vs. Boston 77
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Quarterly Grades: Bucks among 'A' teams
Also, the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat have earned grades few expected from them entering...
-
NBA DFS picks, Dec. 9 advice, lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Winners and Losers: Lakers NBA's best
Devonte' Graham is making a name for himself in Charlotte while Chris Paul is making enemies...
-
LeBron-AD join Kobe-Shaq in Lakers lore
This tandem is about as close to unstoppable as it gets
-
Rookie Rankings: Rui jumps to No. 1
This draft class may not be filled will star power, but it's deep in rotation players and that's...
-
NBA Buy or Sell: Clips ahead of Lakers?
Also, is a Love trade imminent? Has Orlando fixed its offense? Will there be an All-Star appearance...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans