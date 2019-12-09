Watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Boston (home) vs. Cleveland (away)

Current Records: Boston 16-5; Cleveland 5-17

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will be playing 48 minutes on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Celtics are cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Cleveland is stumbling in off of six consecutive losses.

The Celtics had enough points to win and then some against the Denver Nuggets last Friday, taking their contest 108-95. No one put up better numbers for Boston than PF Jayson Tatum, who really brought his A game. He had 26 points and five assists in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Cleveland on Saturday, and it ended that way, too. They took a serious blow against the Philadelphia 76ers, falling 141-94. Cleveland was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 77-36.

Boston's victory lifted them to 16-5 while Cleveland's defeat dropped them down to 5-17. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Boston comes into the game boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in the league at 103.5. Less enviably, the Cavaliers are second worst in the league in points per game, with only 102.9 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Celtics are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Cleveland have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Boston.