Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Boston
Current Records: Los Angeles 24-12; Boston 17-17
What to Know
The Boston Celtics may be playing at home again Tuesday, but the experts are forecasting a four-point defeat. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Boston is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
The Celtics escaped with a win on Sunday against the Washington Wizards by the margin of a single free throw, 111-110. Boston can attribute much of their success to small forward Jayson Tatum, who had 31 points along with eight rebounds. Tatum hadn't helped his team much against the Indiana Pacers this past Friday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 105-100 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Small forward Kawhi Leonard put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points in addition to nine boards.
Boston's victory lifted them to 17-17 while Los Angeles' loss dropped them down to 24-12. We'll see if Boston can repeat their recent success or if Los Angeles bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
Odds
The Clippers are a 4-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Los Angeles have won six out of their last 11 games against Boston.
- Feb 05, 2021 - Boston 119 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Feb 13, 2020 - Boston 141 vs. Los Angeles 133
- Nov 20, 2019 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Boston 104
- Mar 11, 2019 - Los Angeles 140 vs. Boston 115
- Feb 09, 2019 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Boston 112
- Feb 14, 2018 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Boston 119
- Jan 24, 2018 - Boston 113 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Mar 06, 2017 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Boston 102
- Feb 05, 2017 - Boston 107 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Mar 28, 2016 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Boston 90
- Feb 10, 2016 - Boston 139 vs. Los Angeles 134