Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Boston

Current Records: Los Angeles 24-12; Boston 17-17

What to Know

The Boston Celtics may be playing at home again Tuesday, but the experts are forecasting a four-point defeat. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Boston is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Celtics escaped with a win on Sunday against the Washington Wizards by the margin of a single free throw, 111-110. Boston can attribute much of their success to small forward Jayson Tatum, who had 31 points along with eight rebounds. Tatum hadn't helped his team much against the Indiana Pacers this past Friday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 105-100 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Small forward Kawhi Leonard put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points in addition to nine boards.

Boston's victory lifted them to 17-17 while Los Angeles' loss dropped them down to 24-12. We'll see if Boston can repeat their recent success or if Los Angeles bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a 4-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Los Angeles have won six out of their last 11 games against Boston.