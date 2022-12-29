Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Boston
Current Records: Los Angeles 21-15; Boston 25-10
What to Know
The Boston Celtics have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Clippers and are hoping to record their first win since March 2 of last year. The Celtics have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at TD Garden. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
A well-balanced attack led Boston over the Houston Rockets every single quarter on their way to victory on Tuesday. Boston put the hurt on Houston with a sharp 126-102 victory. Power forward Jayson Tatum and small forward Jaylen Brown were among the main playmakers for Boston as the former had 38 points along with eight boards and the latter shot 6-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 39 points. The contest made it Tatum's sixth in a row with at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, the Clippers were expected to lose against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for Los Angeles in a 124-113 win over Toronto. Los Angeles can attribute much of their success to center Ivica Zubac, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 16 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Zubac has had at least 12 rebounds.
Boston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Boston is now 25-10 while the Clippers sit at 21-15. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Celtics come into the game boasting the most points per game in the league at 118.9. On the other end of the spectrum, Los Angeles is second worst in the league in points per game, with only 109.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Los Angeles.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $177.71
Odds
The Celtics are a solid 6-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Los Angeles have won nine out of their last 15 games against Boston.
- Dec 12, 2022 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Boston 93
- Dec 29, 2021 - Los Angeles 91 vs. Boston 82
- Dec 08, 2021 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Boston 111
- Mar 02, 2021 - Boston 117 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Feb 05, 2021 - Boston 119 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Feb 13, 2020 - Boston 141 vs. Los Angeles 133
- Nov 20, 2019 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Boston 104
- Mar 11, 2019 - Los Angeles 140 vs. Boston 115
- Feb 09, 2019 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Boston 112
- Feb 14, 2018 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Boston 119
- Jan 24, 2018 - Boston 113 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Mar 06, 2017 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Boston 102
- Feb 05, 2017 - Boston 107 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Mar 28, 2016 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Boston 90
- Feb 10, 2016 - Boston 139 vs. Los Angeles 134