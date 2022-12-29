Who's Playing

Current Records: Los Angeles 21-15; Boston 25-10

The Boston Celtics have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Clippers and are hoping to record their first win since March 2 of last year. The Celtics have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at TD Garden. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

A well-balanced attack led Boston over the Houston Rockets every single quarter on their way to victory on Tuesday. Boston put the hurt on Houston with a sharp 126-102 victory. Power forward Jayson Tatum and small forward Jaylen Brown were among the main playmakers for Boston as the former had 38 points along with eight boards and the latter shot 6-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 39 points. The contest made it Tatum's sixth in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Clippers were expected to lose against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for Los Angeles in a 124-113 win over Toronto. Los Angeles can attribute much of their success to center Ivica Zubac, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 16 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Zubac has had at least 12 rebounds.

Boston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Boston is now 25-10 while the Clippers sit at 21-15. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Celtics come into the game boasting the most points per game in the league at 118.9. On the other end of the spectrum, Los Angeles is second worst in the league in points per game, with only 109.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Los Angeles.

The Celtics are a solid 6-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Los Angeles have won nine out of their last 15 games against Boston.