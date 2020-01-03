Watch Celtics vs. Hawks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
How to watch Celtics vs. Hawks basketball game
Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Boston
Current Records: Atlanta 7-27; Boston 23-8
What to Know
The Boston Celtics will be playing 48 minutes on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Atlanta Hawks will meet up at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden. If the matchup is anything like Boston's 129-120 victory from the last time they met March of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Celtics wrapped up 2019 with a 109-92 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Boston's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but SF Gordon Hayward led the charge as he posted a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds in addition to six dimes.
Meanwhile, Atlanta rang in the new year with a 101-93 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday. Atlanta PG Brandon Goodwin looked sharp as he had 21 points and six assists. Goodwin had trouble finding his footing against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Goodwin's points were the most he has had all year.
The Celtics are now 23-8 while Atlanta sits at 7-27. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Celtics enter the game with only 103.6 points allowed per game on average, good for best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Hawks are stumbling into the contest with the second most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 117.6 on average. So the Atlanta squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.00
Odds
The Celtics are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 224
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Atlanta.
- Mar 16, 2019 - Boston 129 vs. Atlanta 120
- Jan 19, 2019 - Boston 113 vs. Atlanta 105
- Dec 14, 2018 - Boston 129 vs. Atlanta 108
- Nov 23, 2018 - Boston 114 vs. Atlanta 96
- Apr 08, 2018 - Atlanta 112 vs. Boston 106
- Feb 02, 2018 - Boston 119 vs. Atlanta 110
- Nov 18, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. Atlanta 99
- Nov 06, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. Atlanta 107
- Apr 06, 2017 - Atlanta 123 vs. Boston 116
- Feb 27, 2017 - Atlanta 114 vs. Boston 98
- Jan 13, 2017 - Boston 103 vs. Atlanta 101
- Apr 28, 2016 - Atlanta 104 vs. Boston 92
- Apr 26, 2016 - Atlanta 110 vs. Boston 83
- Apr 24, 2016 - Boston 104 vs. Atlanta 95
- Apr 22, 2016 - Boston 111 vs. Atlanta 103
- Apr 19, 2016 - Atlanta 89 vs. Boston 72
- Apr 16, 2016 - Atlanta 102 vs. Boston 101
- Apr 09, 2016 - Atlanta 118 vs. Boston 107
- Dec 18, 2015 - Atlanta 109 vs. Boston 101
- Nov 24, 2015 - Atlanta 121 vs. Boston 97
- Nov 13, 2015 - Boston 106 vs. Atlanta 93
