Watch Celtics vs. Hawks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Boston

Current Records: Atlanta 7-27; Boston 23-8

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will be playing 48 minutes on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Atlanta Hawks will meet up at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden. If the matchup is anything like Boston's 129-120 victory from the last time they met March of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Celtics wrapped up 2019 with a 109-92 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Boston's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but SF Gordon Hayward led the charge as he posted a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds in addition to six dimes.

Meanwhile, Atlanta rang in the new year with a 101-93 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday. Atlanta PG Brandon Goodwin looked sharp as he had 21 points and six assists. Goodwin had trouble finding his footing against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Goodwin's points were the most he has had all year.

The Celtics are now 23-8 while Atlanta sits at 7-27. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Celtics enter the game with only 103.6 points allowed per game on average, good for best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Hawks are stumbling into the contest with the second most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 117.6 on average. So the Atlanta squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.00

Odds

The Celtics are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 224

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Atlanta.