Who's Playing
Miami @ Boston
Current Records: Miami 2-3; Boston 3-2
What to Know
The Boston Celtics will take on the Miami Heat at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday at TD Garden. Boston should still be riding high after a win, while Miami will be looking to right the ship.
The Heat are out to make up for these teams' contest on Wednesday. The Celtics took down Miami 93-80. Boston's power forward Al Horford filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points and five assists along with seven rebounds.
Boston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Boston is now 3-2 while the Heat sit at a mirror-image 2-3. The Celtics are 37-24 after wins this year, and Miami is 22-12 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $246.00
Odds
The Celtics are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 21 out of their last 34 games against Miami.
