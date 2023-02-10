Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Boston

Current Records: Charlotte 15-41; Boston 39-16

What to Know

This Friday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.59 points per game. They will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday. They have some work to do to even out the 5-22 series between these two since December of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

It was all tied up 61-61 at halftime, but the Hornets were not quite the Washington Wizards' equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. Charlotte took a hard 118-104 fall against Washington. Power forward P.J. Washington (20 points) and shooting guard Terry Rozier (19 points) were the top scorers for Charlotte.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-99 on Wednesday. The top scorers for Boston were shooting guard Derrick White (19 points) and point guard Malcolm Brogdon (19 points).

Charlotte is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take the Hornets against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Boston's win lifted them to 39-16 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 15-41. We'll see if the Celtics can repeat their recent success or if Charlotte bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $90.00

Odds

The Celtics are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Boston have won 22 out of their last 27 games against Charlotte.