Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Boston
Current Records: Charlotte 6-14; Boston 16-4
What to Know
The Boston Celtics are getting right back to it as they host the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 28 at TD Garden. The Celtics are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.
Boston netted a 130-121 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Boston's small forward Jaylen Brown did his thing and had 36 points in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, things were close when Charlotte and the Minnesota Timberwolves clashed this past Friday, but Charlotte ultimately edged out the opposition 110-108. Among those leading the charge for Charlotte was shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr., who had 28 points along with six boards.
The Celtics are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Boston is now 16-4 while the Hornets sit at 6-14. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Boston enters the matchup with 120.4 points per game on average, which is the best in the league. Less enviably, Charlotte has only been able to knock down 44.40% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Charlotte.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.99
Odds
The Celtics are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Boston have won 16 out of their last 24 games against Charlotte.
- Mar 09, 2022 - Boston 115 vs. Charlotte 101
- Feb 02, 2022 - Boston 113 vs. Charlotte 107
- Jan 19, 2022 - Charlotte 111 vs. Boston 102
- Oct 25, 2021 - Boston 140 vs. Charlotte 129
- Apr 28, 2021 - Boston 120 vs. Charlotte 111
- Apr 25, 2021 - Charlotte 125 vs. Boston 104
- Apr 04, 2021 - Boston 116 vs. Charlotte 86
- Dec 31, 2019 - Boston 109 vs. Charlotte 92
- Dec 22, 2019 - Boston 119 vs. Charlotte 93
- Nov 07, 2019 - Boston 108 vs. Charlotte 87
- Mar 23, 2019 - Charlotte 124 vs. Boston 117
- Jan 30, 2019 - Boston 126 vs. Charlotte 94
- Dec 23, 2018 - Boston 119 vs. Charlotte 103
- Nov 19, 2018 - Charlotte 117 vs. Boston 112
- Feb 28, 2018 - Charlotte 0 vs. Boston 0
- Dec 27, 2017 - Boston 102 vs. Charlotte 91
- Nov 10, 2017 - Boston 90 vs. Charlotte 87
- Apr 08, 2017 - Boston 121 vs. Charlotte 114
- Jan 16, 2017 - Charlotte 0 vs. Boston 0
- Dec 16, 2016 - Boston 96 vs. Charlotte 88
- Oct 29, 2016 - Boston 104 vs. Charlotte 98
- Apr 11, 2016 - Charlotte 0 vs. Boston 0
- Dec 23, 2015 - Boston 102 vs. Charlotte 89
- Dec 12, 2015 - Boston 0 vs. Charlotte 0