Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Boston

Current Records: Charlotte 6-14; Boston 16-4

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are getting right back to it as they host the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 28 at TD Garden. The Celtics are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Boston netted a 130-121 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Boston's small forward Jaylen Brown did his thing and had 36 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, things were close when Charlotte and the Minnesota Timberwolves clashed this past Friday, but Charlotte ultimately edged out the opposition 110-108. Among those leading the charge for Charlotte was shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr., who had 28 points along with six boards.

The Celtics are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Boston is now 16-4 while the Hornets sit at 6-14. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Boston enters the matchup with 120.4 points per game on average, which is the best in the league. Less enviably, Charlotte has only been able to knock down 44.40% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Charlotte.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.99

Odds

The Celtics are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won 16 out of their last 24 games against Charlotte.