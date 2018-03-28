Watch Celtics vs. Jazz online: NBA live stream info, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

The Jazz (42-32) and Celtics (51-23) are permanently intertwined. Wednesday was supposed to be the night Gordon Hayward returned to Utah for the first time since he decided to leave Utah for Boston over the summer. However, Hayward broke his leg on opening night and essentially ended his season. So his return to Utah is on hold.

The atmosphere should still be intense with an injured Boston team trying to survive the rest of the season and Utah battling for a playoff spot. This could be the beginnings of a fun rivalry.

How to watch Celtics vs. Jazz



Date: Wednesday, March 28



Wednesday, March 28 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET



9:30 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah



Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN



ESPN Streaming: watchESPN

watchESPN Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: The Celtics are playoff bound and the Jazz are fighting for a playoff spot. With how injured Boston is this would usually be a minor game that matters more for one team than the other. However, this game has the potential to be intense and that could make it a little more exciting. It's just a shame injuries could get in the way.

The Celtics are beaten up across their roster. They aren't even close to full strength and that's a major advantage to the Jazz. Utah is healthy and they've been rolling for quite a while. Of course, the Jazz need to win games right now with how tight the race is in the Western Conference.

Expect the Jazz to win due to all the injuries Boston is facing, but the emotions of the game could make this closer and more exciting than expected.