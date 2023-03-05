Who's Playing
New York @ Boston
Current Records: New York 38-27; Boston 45-19
What to Know
The New York Knicks' road trip will continue as they head to TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the Boston Celtics. New York will be strutting in after a win while Boston will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Knicks skirted by the Miami Heat 122-120 this past Friday thanks to a clutch jumper from power forward Julius Randle with 0:01 remaining. Randle continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 8-for-13 from downtown and finishing with 43 points and nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Celtics came up short against the Brooklyn Nets this past Friday, falling 115-105. Boston was up 37-15 at the end of the first quarter but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal. Boston's defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Jaylen Brown, who had 35 points in addition to five boards.
New York is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on an eight-game streak of ATS wins.
New York had enough points to win and then some against the Celtics in the teams' previous meeting last month, taking their contest 109-94. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Knicks since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $115.05
Odds
The Celtics are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston have won 19 out of their last 29 games against New York.
- Feb 27, 2023 - New York 109 vs. Boston 94
- Jan 26, 2023 - New York 120 vs. Boston 117
- Nov 05, 2022 - Boston 133 vs. New York 118
- Jan 08, 2022 - Boston 99 vs. New York 75
- Jan 06, 2022 - New York 108 vs. Boston 105
- Dec 18, 2021 - Boston 114 vs. New York 107
- Oct 20, 2021 - New York 138 vs. Boston 134
- May 16, 2021 - New York 96 vs. Boston 92
- Apr 07, 2021 - Boston 101 vs. New York 99
- Jan 17, 2021 - New York 105 vs. Boston 75
- Dec 01, 2019 - Boston 113 vs. New York 104
- Nov 01, 2019 - Boston 104 vs. New York 102
- Oct 26, 2019 - Boston 118 vs. New York 95
- Feb 01, 2019 - Boston 113 vs. New York 99
- Dec 06, 2018 - Boston 128 vs. New York 100
- Nov 21, 2018 - New York 117 vs. Boston 109
- Oct 20, 2018 - Boston 103 vs. New York 101
- Feb 24, 2018 - Boston 121 vs. New York 112
- Jan 31, 2018 - Boston 103 vs. New York 73
- Dec 21, 2017 - New York 102 vs. Boston 93
- Oct 24, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. New York 89
- Apr 02, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. New York 94
- Jan 18, 2017 - New York 117 vs. Boston 106
- Dec 25, 2016 - Boston 119 vs. New York 114
- Nov 11, 2016 - Boston 115 vs. New York 87
- Mar 04, 2016 - Boston 105 vs. New York 104
- Feb 02, 2016 - Boston 97 vs. New York 89
- Jan 12, 2016 - New York 120 vs. Boston 114
- Dec 27, 2015 - Boston 100 vs. New York 91