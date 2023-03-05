Who's Playing

New York @ Boston

Current Records: New York 38-27; Boston 45-19

What to Know

The New York Knicks' road trip will continue as they head to TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the Boston Celtics. New York will be strutting in after a win while Boston will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Knicks skirted by the Miami Heat 122-120 this past Friday thanks to a clutch jumper from power forward Julius Randle with 0:01 remaining. Randle continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 8-for-13 from downtown and finishing with 43 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Celtics came up short against the Brooklyn Nets this past Friday, falling 115-105. Boston was up 37-15 at the end of the first quarter but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal. Boston's defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Jaylen Brown, who had 35 points in addition to five boards.

New York is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on an eight-game streak of ATS wins.

New York had enough points to win and then some against the Celtics in the teams' previous meeting last month, taking their contest 109-94. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Knicks since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $115.05

Odds

The Celtics are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won 19 out of their last 29 games against New York.