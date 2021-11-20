Through 2 Quarters

Both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics have kept the scorekeepers busy with 121 between them two quarters in. It's anybody's game, but the Lakers are ahead 61-60. They have been led by power forward Anthony Davis, who so far has 18 points in addition to three rebounds.

With six games going down to the wire already, it's been a real nail-biter of a season for Los Angeles, and they are locked in another battle with Boston. Maybe they will pull away, but we predict a narrow margin.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Boston

Current Records: Los Angeles 8-8; Boston 7-8

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers are on the road again Friday and play against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at TD Garden. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Lakers came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, falling 109-102. Los Angeles' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 12 boards, and point guard Russell Westbrook, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 15 assists.

Meanwhile, the contest between Boston and the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Boston falling 110-99 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by small forward Jayson Tatum, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 34 points, five dimes and nine rebounds.

Los Angeles is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder Nov. 4 easily too and instead slipped up with a 107-104. In other words, don't count Boston out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $102.82

Odds

The Celtics are a slight 2-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -107

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won seven out of their last 12 games against Los Angeles.

Apr 15, 2021 - Boston 121 vs. Los Angeles 113

Jan 30, 2021 - Los Angeles 96 vs. Boston 95

Feb 23, 2020 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Boston 112

Jan 20, 2020 - Boston 139 vs. Los Angeles 107

Mar 09, 2019 - Boston 120 vs. Los Angeles 107

Feb 07, 2019 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Boston 128

Jan 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Boston 107

Nov 08, 2017 - Boston 107 vs. Los Angeles 96

Mar 03, 2017 - Boston 115 vs. Los Angeles 95

Feb 03, 2017 - Boston 113 vs. Los Angeles 107

Apr 03, 2016 - Boston 107 vs. Los Angeles 100

Dec 30, 2015 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Boston 104

Injury Report for Boston

Jaylen Brown: Out (Hamstring)

Robert Williams III: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Los Angeles