Watch Celtics vs. Mavericks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Boston (home) vs. Dallas (away)

Current Records: Boston 7-1; Dallas 6-3

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Boston Celtics are heading back home. They will square off against the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at TD Garden. Boston is coming into the matchup hot, having won seven in a row.

The Celtics made easy work of the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday and carried off a 135-115 victory. Boston's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Jaylen Brown, who had 30 points along with seven rebounds, and PG Kemba Walker, who had 26 points and eight assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dallas strolled past the Memphis Grizzlies with points to spare, taking the game 138-122. No one put up better numbers for Dallas than SF Luka Doncic, who really brought his A game. He almost dropped a triple-double on 24 points, 14 boards, and eight assists.

Boston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped Boston to 7-1 and Dallas to 6-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Celtics come into the contest boasting the fourth fewest fouls drawn per game in the league at 23.9. But the Mavericks enter the contest with only 19.7 fouls per game on average, good for third best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $58.00

Odds

The Celtics are a 3.5-point favorite against the Mavericks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Boston have won five out of their last eight games against Dallas.