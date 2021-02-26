Who's Playing

Indiana @ Boston

Current Records: Indiana 15-15; Boston 15-17

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at TD Garden. The Celtics will be hoping to build upon the 116-111 win they picked up against Indiana when they previously played in December of last year.

Boston received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 127-112 to the Atlanta Hawks. Boston was down 99-78 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Boston back was the mediocre play of small forward Jayson Tatum, who did not have his best game: he finished with 13 points on 4-for-20 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Indiana as they fell 111-107 to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Indiana's loss came about despite a quality game from power forward Domantas Sabonis, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 16 boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Celtics are expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a 3-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston have won 15 out of their last 23 games against Indiana.