Who's Playing
Indiana @ Boston
Current Records: Indiana 15-16; Boston 22-9
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.58 points per matchup. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Boston Celtics will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at TD Garden. If the game is anything like Boston's 128-123 win from their previous meeting in April, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
It was close but no cigar for the Pacers as they fell 109-106 to the New York Knicks on Sunday. Center Myles Turner had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes but putting up just six points on 2-for-10 shooting.
Speaking of close games: Boston was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 95-92 to the Orlando Magic. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Celtics were far and away the favorite. Small forward Jaylen Brown (24 points) was the top scorer for Boston.
Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $51.00
Odds
The Celtics are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston have won 19 out of their last 28 games against Indiana.
- Apr 01, 2022 - Boston 128 vs. Indiana 123
- Feb 27, 2022 - Indiana 128 vs. Boston 107
- Jan 12, 2022 - Boston 119 vs. Indiana 100
- Jan 10, 2022 - Boston 101 vs. Indiana 98
- Feb 26, 2021 - Boston 118 vs. Indiana 112
- Dec 29, 2020 - Boston 116 vs. Indiana 111
- Dec 27, 2020 - Indiana 108 vs. Boston 107
- Mar 10, 2020 - Boston 114 vs. Indiana 111
- Dec 11, 2019 - Indiana 122 vs. Boston 117
- Apr 21, 2019 - Boston 110 vs. Indiana 106
- Apr 19, 2019 - Boston 104 vs. Indiana 96
- Apr 17, 2019 - Boston 99 vs. Indiana 91
- Apr 14, 2019 - Boston 84 vs. Indiana 74
- Apr 05, 2019 - Boston 117 vs. Indiana 97
- Mar 29, 2019 - Boston 114 vs. Indiana 112
- Jan 09, 2019 - Boston 135 vs. Indiana 108
- Nov 03, 2018 - Indiana 102 vs. Boston 101
- Mar 11, 2018 - Indiana 99 vs. Boston 97
- Feb 09, 2018 - Indiana 97 vs. Boston 91
- Dec 18, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Indiana 111
- Nov 25, 2017 - Boston 108 vs. Indiana 98
- Mar 22, 2017 - Boston 109 vs. Indiana 100
- Dec 22, 2016 - Boston 109 vs. Indiana 102
- Nov 12, 2016 - Boston 105 vs. Indiana 99
- Mar 15, 2016 - Indiana 103 vs. Boston 98
- Jan 13, 2016 - Boston 103 vs. Indiana 94
- Nov 11, 2015 - Indiana 102 vs. Boston 91
- Nov 04, 2015 - Indiana 100 vs. Boston 98