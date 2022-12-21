Who's Playing

Indiana @ Boston

Current Records: Indiana 15-16; Boston 22-9

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.58 points per matchup. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Boston Celtics will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at TD Garden. If the game is anything like Boston's 128-123 win from their previous meeting in April, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It was close but no cigar for the Pacers as they fell 109-106 to the New York Knicks on Sunday. Center Myles Turner had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes but putting up just six points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Speaking of close games: Boston was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 95-92 to the Orlando Magic. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Celtics were far and away the favorite. Small forward Jaylen Brown (24 points) was the top scorer for Boston.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $51.00

Odds

The Celtics are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won 19 out of their last 28 games against Indiana.