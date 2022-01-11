Through 1 Quarter

The Boston Celtics are ahead after one, as expected, but they'll have to keep working the rest of the way. It's still tight after one quarter, with Boston leading 23-17 over the Indiana Pacers.

Center Robert Williams III has led the way so far for the Celtics, as he has six points in addition to one block. Indiana has enjoyed the tag-team combination of shooting guard Jeremy Lamb and small forward Justin Holiday. The former has seven points along with two boards, while the latter has four points.

This is the least points Indiana has had yet this season going into the second quarter.

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Boston

Current Records: Indiana 15-25; Boston 19-21

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Indiana Pacers will be on the road. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at TD Garden. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Indiana didn't have too much trouble with the Utah Jazz at home this past Saturday as they won 125-113. Power forward Domantas Sabonis had a stellar game for the Pacers as he had 42 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Boston's matchup against the New York Knicks this past Saturday was close at halftime, but the Celtics turned on the heat in the second half with 55 points. Boston put the hurt on New York with a sharp 99-75 win. Boston's shooting guard Jaylen Brown did his thing and dropped a triple-double on 22 points, 11 dimes, and 11 boards. That's Brown's first triple-double of the season.

The Pacers are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

Indiana is now 15-25 while the Celtics sit at 19-21. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Indiana comes into the game boasting the third most blocked shots per game in the league at 5.88. But Boston is even better: they rank second in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.98 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Odds

The Celtics are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Celtics, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won 16 out of their last 24 games against Indiana.

Injury Report for Boston

Payton Pritchard: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for Indiana