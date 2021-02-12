Who's Playing

Detroit @ Boston

Current Records: Detroit 6-19; Boston 13-11

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Boston Celtics will face off at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at TD Garden without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. If the contest is anything like Boston's 122-120 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It was all tied up 52-52 at halftime, but the Pistons were not quite the Indiana Pacers' equal in the second half when they met on Thursday. Detroit took a 111-95 bruising from Indiana. Small forward Jerami Grant wasn't much of a difference maker for Detroit; Grant finished with only nine points on 4-for-17 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Boston didn't have too much trouble with the Toronto Raptors at home on Thursday as they won 120-106. The Celtics relied on the efforts of power forward Semi Ojeleye, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 24 points and six boards, and small forward Jayson Tatum, who had 17 points and nine assists in addition to six rebounds. Ojeleye hadn't helped his team much against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Ojeleye's points were the most he has had all season.

The Pistons are expected to lose this next one by 8. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Detroit, who are 12-11-2 against the spread.

Boston's win lifted them to 13-11 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 6-19. We'll see if the Celtics can repeat their recent success or if Detroit bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a big 8-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Detroit.