Who's Playing
Detroit @ Boston
Current Records: Detroit 6-19; Boston 13-11
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Boston Celtics will face off at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at TD Garden without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. If the contest is anything like Boston's 122-120 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
It was all tied up 52-52 at halftime, but the Pistons were not quite the Indiana Pacers' equal in the second half when they met on Thursday. Detroit took a 111-95 bruising from Indiana. Small forward Jerami Grant wasn't much of a difference maker for Detroit; Grant finished with only nine points on 4-for-17 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 35 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Boston didn't have too much trouble with the Toronto Raptors at home on Thursday as they won 120-106. The Celtics relied on the efforts of power forward Semi Ojeleye, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 24 points and six boards, and small forward Jayson Tatum, who had 17 points and nine assists in addition to six rebounds. Ojeleye hadn't helped his team much against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Ojeleye's points were the most he has had all season.
The Pistons are expected to lose this next one by 8. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Detroit, who are 12-11-2 against the spread.
Boston's win lifted them to 13-11 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 6-19. We'll see if the Celtics can repeat their recent success or if Detroit bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Celtics are a big 8-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Detroit.
- Jan 03, 2021 - Boston 122 vs. Detroit 120
- Jan 01, 2021 - Detroit 96 vs. Boston 93
- Jan 15, 2020 - Detroit 116 vs. Boston 103
- Dec 20, 2019 - Boston 114 vs. Detroit 93
- Feb 13, 2019 - Boston 118 vs. Detroit 110
- Dec 15, 2018 - Detroit 113 vs. Boston 104
- Oct 30, 2018 - Boston 108 vs. Detroit 105
- Oct 27, 2018 - Boston 109 vs. Detroit 89
- Feb 23, 2018 - Boston 110 vs. Detroit 98
- Dec 10, 2017 - Boston 91 vs. Detroit 81
- Nov 27, 2017 - Detroit 118 vs. Boston 108
- Feb 26, 2017 - Boston 104 vs. Detroit 98
- Jan 30, 2017 - Boston 113 vs. Detroit 109
- Nov 30, 2016 - Detroit 121 vs. Boston 114
- Nov 19, 2016 - Boston 94 vs. Detroit 92
- Feb 03, 2016 - Boston 102 vs. Detroit 95
- Jan 06, 2016 - Detroit 99 vs. Boston 94
- Dec 26, 2015 - Boston 99 vs. Detroit 93
- Dec 16, 2015 - Detroit 119 vs. Boston 116