Who's Playing

Detroit @ Boston

Current Records: Detroit 3-8; Boston 7-3

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at TD Garden. The Pistons are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.45 points per contest.

Detroit netted a 112-103 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 63-48 deficit. Detroit can attribute much of their success to small forward Saddiq Bey, who had 25 points along with five boards, and shooting guard Jaden Ivey, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds in addition to six dimes.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Boston proved too difficult a challenge. Boston had just enough and edged out Memphis 109-106. The Celtics' power forward Jayson Tatum did his thing and had 39 points.

The Pistons are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Detroit's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Their wins bumped Detroit to 3-8 and Boston to 7-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Detroit and Boston clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.00

Odds

The Celtics are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Detroit.