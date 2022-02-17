Through 2 Quarters

The experts predicted a victory for the Boston Celtics, but it's no sure thing at this point. At halftime neither squad has the game in the bag, but Boston leads 52-48 over the Detroit Pistons.

The Celtics have been relying on power forward Al Horford, who has 11 points and two assists along with six boards and two blocks, and shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who has 15 points and two assists. One thing to keep an eye out for is Grant Williams' foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Detroit hasn't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to nine points or fewer.

Who's Playing

Detroit @ Boston

Current Records: Detroit 12-45; Boston 34-25

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are getting right back to it as they host the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 16 at TD Garden. Boston should still be riding high after a victory, while Detroit will be looking to get back in the win column.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Celtics' strategy against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Boston steamrolled past Philadelphia 135-87 on the road. With Boston ahead 69-42 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. Their small forward Jayson Tatum did his thing and dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 boards along with six dimes.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 50-50 at halftime, but the Pistons were not quite the Washington Wizards' equal in the second half when they met on Monday. Detroit came up short against the Wizards, falling 103-94. Shooting guard Cade Cunningham wasn't much of a difference maker for Detroit; Cunningham played for 27 minutes with 5-for-16 shooting.

The Celtics are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Boston's win brought them up to 34-25 while Detroit's loss pulled them down to 12-45. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Boston have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.80%, which places them first in the league. Less enviably, the Pistons have only been able to knock down 42% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Detroit.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Celtics are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -116

Series History

Boston have won 13 out of their last 21 games against Detroit.

Injury Report for Boston

Marcus Smart: Out (Ankle)

Robert Williams III: Out (Calf)

Injury Report for Detroit