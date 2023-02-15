Who's Playing

Detroit @ Boston

Current Records: Detroit 15-43; Boston 41-17

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Boston Celtics and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 16 of last year. The Pistons will take on Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at TD Garden after having had a few days off. Detroit needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 119.74 points per game.

Detroit lost a heartbreaker to the Toronto Raptors when they met last November, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. Detroit was just a bucket short of a victory and fell 119-118 to Toronto. Detroit's defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who had 33 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, the Celtics fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 131-125. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Derrick White, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 12 assists. That's the third consecutive matchup in which White has had at least ten assists.

The Pistons are expected to lose this next one by 9. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $66.24

Odds

The Celtics are a big 9-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won 18 out of their last 27 games against Detroit.