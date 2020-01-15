Watch Celtics vs. Pistons: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Detroit @ Boston

Current Records: Detroit 14-27; Boston 27-11

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Garden. Detroit is limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.

The Pistons fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 117-110. Detroit lost to New Orleans 117-110. Detroit's loss came about despite a quality game from PF Christian Wood, who had 18 points in addition to nine boards and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Boston had enough points to win and then some against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, taking their game 113-101. The top scorers for Boston were F Jayson Tatum (21 points) and SF Jaylen Brown (19 points).

The Pistons aren't expected to pull this one out (the Celtics are favored by 9.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Now might not be the best time to take the Pistons against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

The Pistons are now 14-27 while the Celtics sit at 27-11. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pistons have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.40% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for the Pistons, the Celtics rank second in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 104.3 on average. So the Detroit squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.25

Odds

The Celtics are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Boston have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Detroit.