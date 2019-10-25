Watch Celtics vs. Raptors: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
How to watch Celtics vs. Raptors basketball game
Who's Playing
Boston (home) vs. Toronto (away)
Current Records: Boston 0-1; Toronto 1-0
Last Season Records: Boston 49-33; Toronto 58-24
What to Know
Get ready for an Atlantic Division battle as Boston and Toronto will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden. Boston is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.
The Celtics had to start their season on the road on Wednesday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They lost to Philadelphia by a decisive 107-93 margin. PG Kemba Walker had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he finished with only 12 points in his 34 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Toronto ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday. They came out on top against New Orleans by a score of 130-122. That's another feather in the cap for Toronto, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.
Toronto's win lifted them to 1-0 while Boston's loss dropped them down to 0-1. Two last-season stats to keep an eye on: Boston was fourth best in free throw percentage, finishing the 2018 season with 0.8. But Toronto was even better: they ranked third in the league in free throw percentage, closing the year with 0.8 overall. We'll see if that edge gives the Raptors a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBC Sports Boston
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $55.00
Odds
The Celtics are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raptors.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 214
Series History
Toronto have won ten out of their last 16 games against Boston.
- Feb 26, 2019 - Toronto 118 vs. Boston 95
- Jan 16, 2019 - Boston 117 vs. Toronto 108
- Nov 16, 2018 - Boston 123 vs. Toronto 116
- Oct 19, 2018 - Toronto 113 vs. Boston 101
- Apr 04, 2018 - Toronto 96 vs. Boston 78
- Mar 31, 2018 - Boston 110 vs. Toronto 99
- Feb 06, 2018 - Toronto 111 vs. Boston 91
- Nov 12, 2017 - Boston 95 vs. Toronto 94
- Feb 24, 2017 - Toronto 107 vs. Boston 97
- Feb 01, 2017 - Boston 109 vs. Toronto 104
- Jan 10, 2017 - Toronto 114 vs. Boston 106
- Dec 09, 2016 - Toronto 101 vs. Boston 94
- Mar 23, 2016 - Boston 91 vs. Toronto 79
- Mar 18, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Boston 91
- Jan 20, 2016 - Toronto 115 vs. Boston 109
- Oct 30, 2015 - Toronto 113 vs. Boston 103
