Watch Celtics vs. Raptors: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Boston (home) vs. Toronto (away)

Current Records: Boston 0-1; Toronto 1-0

Last Season Records: Boston 49-33; Toronto 58-24

What to Know

Get ready for an Atlantic Division battle as Boston and Toronto will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden. Boston is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

The Celtics had to start their season on the road on Wednesday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They lost to Philadelphia by a decisive 107-93 margin. PG Kemba Walker had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he finished with only 12 points in his 34 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Toronto ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday. They came out on top against New Orleans by a score of 130-122. That's another feather in the cap for Toronto, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.

Toronto's win lifted them to 1-0 while Boston's loss dropped them down to 0-1. Two last-season stats to keep an eye on: Boston was fourth best in free throw percentage, finishing the 2018 season with 0.8. But Toronto was even better: they ranked third in the league in free throw percentage, closing the year with 0.8 overall. We'll see if that edge gives the Raptors a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Celtics are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raptors.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 214

Series History

Toronto have won ten out of their last 16 games against Boston.