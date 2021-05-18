Who's Playing
Washington @ Boston
Regular Season Records: Washington 34-38; Boston 36-36
What to Know
The Boston Celtics will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They take on the Wizards in the first round of the play-in tournament. They will be hoping to build upon the 111-110 win they picked up against the Washington Wizards when they previously played in February.
Boston was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 96-92 to the New York Knicks. One thing holding the Celtics back was the mediocre play of point guard Carsen Edwards, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Wizards didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 115-110 victory. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 36-22 deficit. Washington's point guard Russell Westbrook did his thing and dropped a triple-double on 23 points, 15 boards, and ten assists. Westbrook now has 38 triple-doubles this year.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Boston is expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Washington's victory lifted them to 34-38 while Boston's loss dropped them down to 36-36. Allowing an average of 118.47 points per game, Washington hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Celtics are a slight 2-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston have won 17 out of their last 28 games against Washington.
- Feb 28, 2021 - Boston 111 vs. Washington 110
- Feb 14, 2021 - Washington 104 vs. Boston 91
- Jan 08, 2021 - Boston 116 vs. Washington 107
- Aug 13, 2020 - Washington 96 vs. Boston 90
- Jan 06, 2020 - Washington 99 vs. Boston 94
- Nov 13, 2019 - Boston 140 vs. Washington 133
- Apr 09, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Washington 110
- Mar 01, 2019 - Boston 107 vs. Washington 96
- Dec 12, 2018 - Boston 130 vs. Washington 125
- Apr 10, 2018 - Washington 113 vs. Boston 101
- Mar 14, 2018 - Washington 125 vs. Boston 124
- Feb 08, 2018 - Boston 110 vs. Washington 104
- Dec 25, 2017 - Washington 111 vs. Boston 103
- May 15, 2017 - Boston 115 vs. Washington 105
- May 12, 2017 - Washington 92 vs. Boston 91
- May 10, 2017 - Boston 123 vs. Washington 101
- May 07, 2017 - Washington 121 vs. Boston 102
- May 04, 2017 - Washington 116 vs. Boston 89
- May 02, 2017 - Boston 129 vs. Washington 119
- Apr 30, 2017 - Boston 123 vs. Washington 111
- Mar 20, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. Washington 102
- Jan 24, 2017 - Washington 123 vs. Boston 108
- Jan 11, 2017 - Boston 117 vs. Washington 108
- Nov 09, 2016 - Washington 118 vs. Boston 93
- Jan 25, 2016 - Boston 116 vs. Washington 91
- Jan 16, 2016 - Boston 119 vs. Washington 117
- Nov 27, 2015 - Boston 111 vs. Washington 78
- Nov 06, 2015 - Boston 118 vs. Washington 98