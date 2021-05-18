Who's Playing

Washington @ Boston

Regular Season Records: Washington 34-38; Boston 36-36

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They take on the Wizards in the first round of the play-in tournament. They will be hoping to build upon the 111-110 win they picked up against the Washington Wizards when they previously played in February.

Boston was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 96-92 to the New York Knicks. One thing holding the Celtics back was the mediocre play of point guard Carsen Edwards, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Wizards didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 115-110 victory. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 36-22 deficit. Washington's point guard Russell Westbrook did his thing and dropped a triple-double on 23 points, 15 boards, and ten assists. Westbrook now has 38 triple-doubles this year.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Boston is expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Washington's victory lifted them to 34-38 while Boston's loss dropped them down to 36-36. Allowing an average of 118.47 points per game, Washington hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a slight 2-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won 17 out of their last 28 games against Washington.