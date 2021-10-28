Through 2 Quarters

Although the Washington Wizards came into the game as underdogs, they're on track to steal the victory from the Boston Celtics. Washington is way out in front at halftime with a 62-52 lead over Boston.

Center Montrezl Harrell has led the way so far for the Wizards, as he has 17 points along with three boards. Point guard Dennis Schroder (15 points) has been the top scorer for Boston.

Who's Playing

Washington @ Boston

Current Records: Washington 2-1; Boston 2-2

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at TD Garden. Boston should still be riding high after a win, while Washington will be looking to right the ship.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Celtics ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 140-129 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Boston's small forward Jayson Tatum looked sharp as he shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 41 points, eight dimes and seven boards.

Meanwhile, Washington lost to the Brooklyn Nets on the road by a decisive 104-90 margin. Small forward Kyle Kuzma wasn't much of a difference maker for Washington; Kuzma played for 26 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-11 shooting. That makes it three consecutive games in which Kuzma has had at least 11 rebounds.

The Celtics are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Boston didn't have too much trouble with the Wizards at home when the two teams previously met in May as they won 118-100. Boston's victory shoved Washington out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Boston

Odds

The Celtics are a 4-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Injury Report for Boston

Romeo Langford: Out (Calf)

Injury Report for Washington