Who's Playing
Washington @ Boston
Current Records: Washington 3-2; Boston 3-2
What to Know
The Boston Celtics need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.6 points per game before their contest Sunday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Washington Wizards at 6 p.m. ET Oct. 30 at TD Garden. The Celtics will be hoping to build upon the 144-102 win they picked up against Washington when they previously played in April.
Boston fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 132-123. Boston was up 75-62 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of power forward Jayson Tatum, who had 32 points along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, Washington came up short against the Indiana Pacers this past Friday, falling 127-117. A silver lining for Washington was the play of shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 31 points in addition to seven rebounds.
The Celtics are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBC Sports Boston
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $36.00
Odds
The Celtics are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 20 out of their last 33 games against Washington.
