Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Brooklyn 0-2, Charlotte 1-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets will be playing at home against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Spectrum Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored the Hornets last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 111-99 to Detroit.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 125-120 to Dallas. The Nets have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, the Nets got a solid performance out of Cameron Thomas, who earned 30 points along with 7 rebounds.

Even though they lost, the Nets were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Mavericks only posted 20.

Charlotte's loss dropped their record down to 1-1. As for Brooklyn, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

The Hornets are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 37-43-2 record against the spread.

The Hornets ended up a good deal behind the Nets when the teams last played back in March, losing 102-86. Will the Hornets have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Brooklyn is a slight 1-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Nets slightly, as the game opened with the Nets as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 228 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.