Who's Playing
Chicago Bulls @ Charlotte Hornets
Current Records: Chicago 16-21, Charlotte 8-25
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
What to Know
After six games on the road, the Hornets are heading back home. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday. The Hornets are expected to lose this one by 6.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.
The Hornets traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell 104-91 to Chicago on Friday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Hornets in their matchups with the Bulls: they've now lost four in a row.
The Hornets' defeat came about despite a quality game from Miles Bridges, who scored 28 points along with five rebounds. Bridges continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Hornets struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. They are winless (0-7) when they just don't pass the ball.
Charlotte has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost 12 of their last 13 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-25 record this season. As for Chicago, their win bumped their record up to 16-21.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hornets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bulls (currently ranked third in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The Hornets opened the new year with a less-than-successful 104-91 loss to the Bulls. Will the Hornets have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Chicago is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 216.5 points.
Series History
Chicago has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.
- Jan 05, 2024 - Chicago 104 vs. Charlotte 91
- Dec 06, 2023 - Chicago 111 vs. Charlotte 100
- Mar 31, 2023 - Chicago 121 vs. Charlotte 91
- Feb 02, 2023 - Chicago 114 vs. Charlotte 98
- Jan 26, 2023 - Charlotte 111 vs. Chicago 96
- Nov 02, 2022 - Chicago 106 vs. Charlotte 88
- Apr 08, 2022 - Charlotte 133 vs. Chicago 117
- Feb 09, 2022 - Chicago 121 vs. Charlotte 109
- Nov 29, 2021 - Chicago 133 vs. Charlotte 119
- May 06, 2021 - Chicago 120 vs. Charlotte 99