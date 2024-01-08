Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Chicago 16-21, Charlotte 8-25

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

After six games on the road, the Hornets are heading back home. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday. The Hornets are expected to lose this one by 6.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The Hornets traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell 104-91 to Chicago on Friday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Hornets in their matchups with the Bulls: they've now lost four in a row.

The Hornets' defeat came about despite a quality game from Miles Bridges, who scored 28 points along with five rebounds. Bridges continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Hornets struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. They are winless (0-7) when they just don't pass the ball.

Charlotte has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost 12 of their last 13 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-25 record this season. As for Chicago, their win bumped their record up to 16-21.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hornets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bulls (currently ranked third in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Hornets opened the new year with a less-than-successful 104-91 loss to the Bulls. Will the Hornets have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Chicago is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 216.5 points.

Series History

Chicago has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.