Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Dallas 23-19, Charlotte 10-28

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

The Mavericks and the Hornets are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. The Dallas Mavericks are taking a road trip to face off against the Charlotte Hornets at 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Spectrum Center. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

The Mavericks took a loss when they played away from home on Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Friday. They came out on top against the Thunder by a score of 106-98. The victory was a breath of fresh air for Dallas as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Even though they won, the Mavericks struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the Thunder pulled down 14.

Meanwhile, the Hornets hadn't done well against the Bulls recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. The Hornets had just enough and edged the Bulls out 125-123. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win Charlotte has posted since November 21, 2024.

The Hornets relied on the efforts of Mark Williams, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 19 rebounds, and LaMelo Ball, who almost dropped a double-double on 26 points and nine assists. Ball's evening made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Dallas' victory bumped their record up to 23-19. As for Charlotte, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a massive bump to their 10-28 record this season.

Going forward, the Mavericks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

The Mavericks took their win against the Hornets in their previous matchup back in April of 2024 by a conclusive 130-104. In that match, the Mavericks amassed a halftime lead of 69-47, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Monday.

Odds

Dallas is a solid 6-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Mavericks slightly, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 223.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte and Dallas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.