Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Houston 20-60; Charlotte 26-54

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Rockets have enjoyed a three-game homestead but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Spectrum Center. The Rockets have to be feeling especially confident coming into this one: they won as the underdogs last time, and now they're the favorites.

On Tuesday, Houston took their victory against Denver by a conclusive 124-103. The score was close at the half, but the Rockets pulled away in the second half with 68 points. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jalen Green led the charge as he earned 32 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Hornets have been struggling to pick up a victory, as their match against the Raptors made it three losses in a row. Charlotte lost to Toronto at home by a decisive 120-100 margin. That's two games in a row now that the Hornets have lost by 20 points.

Houston's victory bumped their season record to 20-60 while Charlotte's loss dropped theirs to 26-54. We'll see if the Rockets can repeat their recent success, or if the Hornets bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Houston are a 4-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 229 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.