Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Philadelphia 17-7, Charlotte 7-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

The Hornets will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 16th at Spectrum Center. The Hornets are staggering into the match hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the 76ers will skip in buoyed by five consecutive wins.

The Hornets traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell to New Orleans 112-107. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Hornets in their matchups with the Pelicans: they've now lost three in a row.

The Hornets' defeat came about despite a quality game from Terry Rozier, who scored 30 points along with six assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, the 76ers were the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They were the clear victor by a 124-92 margin over Detroit. With the 76ers ahead 61-39 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Joel Embiid continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 35 points and 13 rebounds. The game was his tenth in a row with at least 30 points.

Charlotte has not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-16 record this season. As for Philadelphia, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 17-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hornets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the 76ers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Hornets were pulverized by the 76ers 121-82 in their previous meeting back in March. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 38 points and 13 rebounds. Now that the Hornets know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Philadelphia is a big 9.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 233.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.