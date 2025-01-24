Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Portland 16-28, Charlotte 11-29

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 24, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 24, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte

Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Portland Trail Blazers will head out on the road to face off against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Spectrum Center. The Hornets are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Trail Blazers in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Hornets are hoping to do what the Magic couldn't on Thursday: put an end to the Trail Blazers' winning streak, which now stands at three games. Everything went the Trail Blazers' way against the Magic as the Trail Blazers made off with a 101-79 win. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory Portland has posted against Orlando since March 2, 2020.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, the Hornets' good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They took a 132-120 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Grizzlies. Charlotte was down 106-84 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Despite the defeat, the Hornets got top-tier performance from Mark Williams, who almost dropped a double-double on 38 points and nine rebounds.

Portland's win bumped their record up to 16-28. As for Charlotte, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 11-29 record this season.

The Trail Blazers skirted past the Hornets 89-86 when the teams last played back in April of 2024. Do the Trail Blazers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Hornets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Charlotte is a 5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hornets, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 220.5 points.

Series History

Portland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.