Fortunes may be turning around for the Hornets after losing six in a row. Sitting on a score of 66-58, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play. They took a big hit to their ego on Wednesday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

The Hornets came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: San Antonio 7-33, Charlotte 8-30

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Hornets are heading back home. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The Hornets were expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and, well, they did. Their painful 132-112 loss to New Orleans might stick with them for a while. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Hornets in their matchups with the Pelicans: they've now lost four in a row.

Despite their loss, the Hornets saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Terry Rozier, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 4 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was LaMelo Ball, who scored 29 points along with seven assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Spurs' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They suffered a painful 117-98 loss at the hands of Boston. The Spurs were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 70-45.

Charlotte has not been sharp recently, as they've lost 17 of their last 18 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-30 record this season. As for San Antonio, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 7-33 record this season.

Going forward, the Hornets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.

The Hornets were pulverized by the Spurs 135-99 when the teams last played on Friday. The contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point the Hornets were down 66-45.

Odds

Charlotte is a 4.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 236.5 points.

Series History

Charlotte has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.