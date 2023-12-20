Who's Playing
Los Angeles Lakers @ Chicago Bulls
Current Records: Los Angeles 15-12, Chicago 11-17
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $110.00
What to Know
The Bulls will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:00 p.m. ET at United Center. The Lakers took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Bulls, who come in off a win.
Even though the Bulls have not done well against the 76ers recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. Chicago snuck past Philadelphia with a 108-104 win. The Bulls were down 16-4 with 7:12 left in the first quarter but they still came back for the handy four-point win.
The Bulls got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Coby White out in front who scored 24 points along with nine assists and eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Lakers last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell to New York 114-109. The Lakers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Lakers' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 14 rebounds, and LeBron James who dropped a triple-double on 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. The game was Davis' third in a row with at least 30 points.
Chicago's victory bumped their record up to 11-17. As for Los Angeles, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-12.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bulls haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.4 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Lakers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The Bulls came up short against the Lakers in their previous matchup back in March, falling 121-110. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Davis, who scored 38 points along with nine rebounds. Now that the Bulls know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.
Odds
Los Angeles is a 4-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 225.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.
- Mar 29, 2023 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Chicago 110
- Mar 26, 2023 - Chicago 118 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Dec 19, 2021 - Chicago 115 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Nov 15, 2021 - Chicago 121 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Jan 23, 2021 - Los Angeles 101 vs. Chicago 90
- Jan 08, 2021 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Chicago 115
- Nov 05, 2019 - Los Angeles 118 vs. Chicago 112
- Mar 12, 2019 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Chicago 107
- Jan 15, 2019 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Chicago 100
- Jan 26, 2018 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Chicago 103