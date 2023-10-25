Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Oklahoma City 0-0, Chicago 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Chicago Bulls. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on October 25th at United Center.

One of the more interesting stats to watch in this game could be field goal percentage, as these two produced some pretty different results last year. The Bulls finished last season ranked third overall in field goal percentage, having averaged 49.1% per game. The Thunder, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 24th at 46.7%.

Looking back to last season, the Bulls finished on the wrong side of .500 (40-42), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, the Thunder didn't have their best season, also finishing 40-42.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, the Bulls are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 43-39 record against the spread.

The Bulls came up short against the Thunder in their previous meeting back in January, falling 124-110. Can the Bulls avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Chicago is a slight 1-point favorite against Oklahoma City, according to the latest NBA odds.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.