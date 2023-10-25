Who's Playing
Oklahoma City Thunder @ Chicago Bulls
Current Records: Oklahoma City 0-0, Chicago 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Chicago Bulls. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on October 25th at United Center.
One of the more interesting stats to watch in this game could be field goal percentage, as these two produced some pretty different results last year. The Bulls finished last season ranked third overall in field goal percentage, having averaged 49.1% per game. The Thunder, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 24th at 46.7%.
Looking back to last season, the Bulls finished on the wrong side of .500 (40-42), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, the Thunder didn't have their best season, also finishing 40-42.
Looking ahead to Wednesday, the Bulls are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 43-39 record against the spread.
The Bulls came up short against the Thunder in their previous meeting back in January, falling 124-110. Can the Bulls avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Chicago is a slight 1-point favorite against Oklahoma City, according to the latest NBA odds.
Series History
Oklahoma City has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.
- Jan 13, 2023 - Oklahoma City 124 vs. Chicago 110
- Nov 25, 2022 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Chicago 119
- Feb 12, 2022 - Chicago 106 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Jan 24, 2022 - Chicago 111 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Mar 16, 2021 - Chicago 123 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Jan 15, 2021 - Oklahoma City 127 vs. Chicago 125
- Feb 25, 2020 - Oklahoma City 124 vs. Chicago 122
- Dec 16, 2019 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Chicago 106
- Dec 17, 2018 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Chicago 96
- Dec 07, 2018 - Chicago 114 vs. Oklahoma City 112