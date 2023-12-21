Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: San Antonio 4-22, Chicago 12-17

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $46.00

What to Know

The Spurs and the Bulls are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2018, but not for long. The San Antonio Spurs will head out on the road to face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at United Center. The Spurs are hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Spurs and the Bucks didn't disappoint and broke past the 249 point over/under on Tuesday. San Antonio fell 132-119 to Milwaukee. The Spurs were down 107-85 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Keldon Johnson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 20.5% better than the opposition, a fact the Bulls proved on Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 124-108 win over Los Angeles. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Bulls.

DeMar DeRozan was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 27 points along with nine assists and seven rebounds.

San Antonio continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 4-22 record this season. As for Chicago, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a massive bump to their 12-17 record this season.

The Spurs are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 25th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 9-14-1 against the spread).

While only the Bulls took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, the Bulls are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Chicago is a 4.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 229 points.

Series History

Chicago and San Antonio both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.