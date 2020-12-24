There comes a time in almost every young sports-minded child's life when they believe they're skill level is at the point where they can beat their parents. Such was even the case when Chris Paul Jr, the 11-year-old son of Suns point guard, and sure-fire Hall of Famer, Chris Paul, challenged his father to a free throw shooting competition.

Paul Sr. was so incredulous at his son throwing down the gauntlet in such a way, that he couldn't help but grab his phone and tell social media what had just happened.

The beauty of this whole moment is that the viewer sees Jr. hit his first three shots, and miss his fourth, but doesn't even need to witness what Paul Sr. says he did to know how badly he showed up his son. The kid's tone changes from arrogant to one of almost sheepish apology after he watched his dad, a professional basketball player who is one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, shoot a basketball better than he can.

But that's the main difference in perception between the child of a professional athlete and the rest of the public. To fans and those who know the sport well, Paul Sr. is an all-time great whose skills would never be questioned to his face, even as he's hitting the purported twilight of his career. To Paul Jr., he's a dad who he's trying to score a win over, though it seems like it might be a bit before that ends up happening.