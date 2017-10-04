WATCH: Chris Paul's first possession must have made Rockets fans very excited
Houston's new point guard got off to pretty much the best start possible in his first preseason game
There are questions about how the Houston Rocket's new backcourt of James Harden and Chris Paul will fit together. There are questions about how the Rockets will defend. There are questions about whether they're going to be able to compete with the Warriors.
But for one play -- the opening seconds of the team's first preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday -- those questions disappeared. For one play, everything was perfect in Rocket-land and Daryl Morey was enshrined in every Houston fan's head as the greatest general manager in NBA history.
In a matter of seconds, Paul stole the ball from Thunder guard Raymond Felton, dribbled up the court and threw a crisp assist to Harden, who knocked down a long 3-pointer from the top of the key.
It was everything Rockets fans have been dreaming about since they traded for Paul over the summer.
Paul's defense is an underrated aspect of his role in Houston. A perennial All-Defense selection, Paul replaces the tenacity that Houston lost by sending Patrick Beverley to the Clippers, but adds infinitely more offensive ability. Early in the first quarter, Harden and Paul alternated bringing the ball up the court, as they'll likely do throughout the season.
The Rockets have a long way to go, but they couldn't have gotten off to a better start.
