Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Regular Season Records: New York 47-35, Cleveland 51-31

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: New York 3, Cleveland 1

On Wednesday, the New York Knicks will fight it out against the Cleveland Cavaliers in an Eastern Conference playoff match at 11:00 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. These teams racked up a combined 246 points when they last played each other so expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy.

The defenses reigned supreme on Sunday and rewarded bettors who took the risk on the low 203 over/under. New York walked away with a 102-93 victory over Cleveland. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Knicks.

The Knicks hit the offensive glass hard and pulled down an impressive 17 offensive rebounds. Their good performance in that department was in sharp contrast to the Cavaliers, who only managed seven.

The Knicks are winning the series right now, leading the Cavaliers 3-1. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Knicks can extend their lead or if the Cavaliers can make up some ground.

Odds

Cleveland are a solid 5.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.





The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 202.5 points.

