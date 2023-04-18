Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Regular Season Records: New York 47-35, Cleveland 51-31

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Cleveland 0, New York 1

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers will fight it out against the New York Knicks in an Eastern Conference playoff game at 7:30 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers and the Knicks are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head to heads.

On Saturday, Cleveland were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 101-97 to New York. Sadly, the loss only continues a disappointing trend for the Cavaliers: they've now lost four straight matchups with the Knicks. The Cavaliers' loss came about despite a quality game from Donovan Mitchell, who earned 38 points along with 8 assists and 3 steals. On a positive note, Mitchell scored a full 39.2% of the Cavaliers' points, the fifth time in a row he's earned more than a third of the teams points.

Things aren't looking good for the Cavaliers as the Knicks currently lead the series 1-0. Come back after the game to see if the Cavaliers change their momentum or if the Knicks keep theirs going.

Odds

Cleveland are a solid 5.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 214 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.